AMORY – A division title is within reach, so Kossuth’s girls aren’t about to let up now.
Three days after handing No. 1-ranked Belmont its first loss in Division 1-3A, the No. 8 Lady Aggies avoided a letdown and beat Amory 72-60 on Friday night.
If Kossuth (12-4, 8-1) can beat Nettleton next Thursday, it has a chance to claim the division crown on a points tiebreaker.
“This game we had to win by so much, and the Nettleton game we’ve got to win,” coach Angie Malone said. “We know that we’ve got to do that to be first in the regular season. The girls knew that, and that’s why probably we didn’t have that lag, because there’s something to achieve.”
Senior Katelyn Bumpas, whose last-second 3-pointer sank Belmont, scored 25 points against Amory (14-8, 6-4). She scored 17 in the second quarter, as the Lady Aggies opened up a 31-19 lead heading into halftime.
“I knew I needed to step up because some of our shots weren’t going in, and we were going to get down really fast. Somebody had to step up,” Bumpas said.
Amory made a move in the third quarter, when senior Jataiva Smith scored 19 of her game-high 28 points. Her third 3-pointer of the period cut Kossuth’s lead to 40-37, and it was a 50-45 game entering the fourth.
The Lady Aggies were able to pull away, with each of their first five baskets of the period scored by a different starter.
“All the girls stepped up. I can interchange them, and it’s great, and they work so well together,” Malone said.
Kossuth shot 25 of 48 (52.1%) from the field, while Amory was 19 of 41 (46.3%), including 7 of 11 from 3-point range.
Point guard Zoe Essary had 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Kossuth.
Despite being outsized, the Lady Aggies won the rebounding battle, 26-12.
(B) Amory 64, Kossuth 34: The No. 10 Panthers (20-5, 8-2) got 20 points from Gray Thornton and 17 from Jamerison Martin. Kossuth (2-13, 1-8) was led by Clayton Jacobs’ 12 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Kossuth led 59-54 when it went on an 8-2 run midway through the fourth quarter.
Point Maker: Bumpas shot 9 of 16 from the field, including 5 of 12 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “That’s something that we’ve been struggling with all year is it seems we always come out flat, and we wait until we get down to try and come back.” – Amory coach Nathan Newell