BOONEVILLE – Hallie Burns was nearly untouchable on Friday.
The sophomore hurler tossed a one-hitter, striking out 15 as Booneville blew past Tupelo, 7-1, at the Booneville Spring Break Tournament.
Burns got plenty of support, as the No. 4-ranked Lady Devils (6-2) had one of their best offensive outings of the young season. They collected 10 hits and got contributions throughout the lineup.
“I thought we did our job, 1 through 9,” Booneville coach Jessica Taylor said.
Burns had all the run support she would need by the second inning, when Booneville went up 2-0. Burns (5-0) struck out the first seven batters she faced and was perfect through four innings. Tupelo (2-4) finally touched her in the fifth with Kristin Kidd’s leadoff double, and she scored on Kamya Cooperwood’s sac bunt to make it a 2-1 game.
The Lady Wave didn’t put another runner on base the rest of the game.
“The girls behind me, they cheer me on 24/7,” Burns said. “Just knowing I have a defense behind me that if they were to hit it, you don’t really worry.”
Booneville scored once in the fifth and then broke the game open with four runs in the sixth. The Lady Devils were led at the plate by Christine Christian, who was 3-for-3 with two triples and three RBIs.
Jourdan Mathis and Hannah Davis had two hits apiece for Booneville, which had struggled to hit the ball earlier in the day in a 4-1 loss to East Union.
“They’re catching up, and we’ve got some kids coming around and hitting the ball really well,” Taylor said.
Paris Lehman took the loss.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Hannah Davis led off the sixth with her first home run of the year. Christian smoked a two-run triple and eventually scored.
Big Stat: Of Booneville’s 10 hits, seven went for extra bases.
Coach Speak: “She threw well, and we failed to make adjustments throughout the at-bats.” – Tupelo coach Hayley Hogue, on Burns.