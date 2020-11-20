BIGGERSVILLE • Biggersville running back Goldman Butler literally carried his team in Friday night’s second-round playoff matchup.
With starting quarterback Drew Rowsey sidelined by a shoulder injury, Butler notched 43 carries for 275 yards and two touchdowns, while also filling Rowsey’s shoes with three passing touchdowns in a 32-17 win over Tupelo Christian.
“We were tired of getting put out in round two,” said Butler. “We’ve been wanting this since freshman year and we’re finally getting there.”
The Lions (12-0) advance to the North final against two-time defending 1A champ Nanih Waiya.
Butler’s performance came as he dealt with his own ankle injury.
“For him to come out with that heart and character was special,” Biggersville head coach Stan Platt said.
Biggersville, the Daily Journal’s No. 3-ranked small school, was down 17-14 at the half after Khi Holiday linked up with Noah Foster for a 63-yard score on the game’s second play and kicker Stuart Long hit a 29-yard field goal late in the first quarter for a 10-0 lead.
Butler guided his team back with a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter – one to Jack Eaton and the other to Zae Davis with 1:44 left in the half.
Holiday added a 1-yard score in the second for the Eagles’ final points of the game.
Thrust into a new role, Butler threw his third touchdown on a halfback toss pass to Jarell Jones from 24 yards out and the 20-17 lead on the opening drive of the second half.
Then, the senior added two rushing scores of 16 and 6 yards in the fourth quarter as the Lions’ defense quieted the TCPS offense in the second half.
TCPS (8-3) was held to 203 yards on the night, and only 10 yards in the second half. Biggersville had four sacks – all in the second half.
“Coach (Case) Ingram put together a heckuva game plan, and we made a couple changes at halftime and freed up some of our guys to do some of those stunts,” said Platt.
Extra points
Turning Point: With the Lions up 20-17, Butler scored on a 16-yard run, breaking four tackles to build a 26-17 lead with 11:06 left in the game.
Point Man: Butler totaled 340 yards and five touchdowns.
Talking Point: “If somebody doesn’t offer Goldman Butler, then what are you doing? He’s one of the best running backs in the state of Mississippi.” – TCPS head coach Shaune Holiday
Notes
• The Lions had 410 yards of offense.
• Khi Holiday was 8 of 20, 193 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT; added 44 yards and 1 rushing TD.
• Nanih Waiya defeated Baldwyn 36-3 on Friday.