STARKVILLE • Much has been made the past two years about Tyson Carter, Reggie Perry and Robert Woodard II all being legacy players for Mississippi State.
This year, however, the members of that trio are not the only second-generation players on the Bulldogs’ roster. Devin Butts’ dad, Derex, played at Texas Tech from 1989-91 and now the younger Butts is following in his footsteps at the Division I level.
“It’s really good because he tells me all the things that he went through,” Devin Butts said. “He gives me a lot of motivation. He’s taught me everything that he knows. Everything that he did, he sprung it on me.”
His father was not only a role model growing up, he was also Devin Butts’ AAU coach on the Georgia Magic. It was that pedigree that helped attract MSU coach Ben Howland to Butts as a three-star recruit out of Stratford Academy in Macon, Georgia.
“Anytime you’re a son of a high major player that’s been around the game you have a leg up because your dad is much more advanced than a dad that didn’t play at that level,” Howland said. “His dad actually coached him in AAU in an AAU program that he started. Devin has a good basketball IQ.”
The 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard picked up 19 scholarship offers, averaged 28 points per game as a high school senior and was a two-time All-State selection. However, he admits it has been an adjustment to the college level during his freshman campaign.
“The speed of the game is different,” Butts said. “Everybody is quicker and stronger. (Strength and conditioning) coach (Collin) Crane has been working with me to be stronger and quicker.”
Butts has appeared in six games for the Bulldogs this season, including a pair of SEC contests. He has scored six points on the year along with two rebounds and a steal.
Butts saw action in back-to-back wins over Missouri and Georgia earlier this month and even had a bucket against his homestate school.
“My adrenaline started pumping because this has been my dream my whole life to play SEC ball,” Butts said. “So whenever my number is called, I just go out there and play my hardest.”
Although opportunities have been few and far between this year, Butts makes sure he is always prepared to play in the event his number is called.
“Coach Howland has just been telling me to be ready and bring energy every timeout,” Butts said. “I make sure that I’m cheering on my teammates and staying ready. It’s been good, I’m still trying to wrap my mind around it because it’s a lot to take in. But I’m enjoying it so far.”