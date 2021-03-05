On Thursday, Biggersville stunned Ingomar when Cam Smith hit an unlikely three-pointer at the buzzer to claim the 1A boys title.
This video from Dillon Barnes helped the moment go viral across social media platforms, and even landed the moment in the No. 1 spot of ESPN's top 10 plays of the day.
Cam Smith, No. 1 on SportsCenter’s top 10 plays. Nice. #djpreps— Agent of Chaos (@bradlocke) March 5, 2021
If the sensation felt familiar, that's because just a year ago we witnessed a similar euphoric reaction following the 1A boys championship game.
Last March, it was Zach Shugars of Ingomar who hit a buzzer-beater to put another trophy in the Falcons' case.
Dalton Middleton was in position to get this video of that incredible moment, as well.
And it, too, found its way into ESPN's prestigious daily countdown of the top videos from the world of sports.
@IngomarBKB made @SportsCenter Top 10! @_shuggs55 pic.twitter.com/wJ1stDeMLc— Chris Tate (@chris_tate24) March 6, 2020
