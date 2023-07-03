PONTOTOC – Last season, the H.W. Byers boys basketball team fell just short of an appearance in the Class 1A state title game, losing to eventual state champion McEvans. With a few returners from last season, the Lions are hoping to go on another deep playoff run.
“It’s a big advantage, I’ll have five guys that played a whole lot last year,” Byers head coach Fred Stafford said. “I ran like an eight-man rotation, and five of those guys are back. They know what I want and how we’re doing it, and I expect a lot out of those guys.”
Not among those returners, however, is Michael James. Last year’s 1A Mr. Basketball was good for 20 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals per game last season. Trying to replace him will be tough for the Lions.
“It’s going to be a big loss,” Stafford said. “But if everybody comes back and has the mindset, we’ll be OK.”
Jabari Wright is among the returning players who Byers will turn to after James’ graduation. Wright had 11 points in Byers’ playoff loss to McEvans last year. During Byers’ summer matchup against Houston on Thursday, he was all over the scoresheet.
“Jabari Wright has grown a lot since I took over the program,” said Stafford, who is entering his second season at Byers. “He understands what I want and how we’re going to do things. He’s showing good leadership at the moment.”
While having a player like Wright helps, Stafford was also impressed by the younger players’ play in the Houston game.
“We played a lot of young guys in that game,” he said. “They’re picking up what we want to do and how we’re going to do it.”
Last season was undoubtedly a success for Byers, and a number of returning players will keep the expectations high. But Stafford is focused on taking it step by step.
“As always, our expectation at Byers is to, first of all, win our division,” he said. “From that point on, take one game at a time, but we expect to be in the state playoffs. That’s my expectation, to be in the state playoffs.”
