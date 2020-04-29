Mississippi State snagged the services of an in-state three-star offensive tackle on Wednesday.
Byhalia’s Makylan Pounders committed to the Bulldogs ahead of offers from Alcorn State, Arkansas, Louisiana, LSU, Memphis, Ole Miss, South Alabama and Central Florida.
The 6-foot-6, 277-pounder is rated the No. 12 prospect in Mississippi and the 69th best offensive tackle by 247Sports.com. He is the fourth in-state commitment for the class of 2021 for MSU joining Hartfield Academy wide receiver Brandon Buckhaulter, Philadelphia athlete Kadarius Calloway and Starkville running back Amariyon Howard.
Pounders is the seventh overall commitment for the Bulldogs in 2021, a class that is rated 33rd nationally and sixth in the Southeastern Conference.
Logan Lowery