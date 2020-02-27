ITTA BENA • Calhoun City’s size and pressure was too much for Walnut to handle on Thursday night.
The Calhoun City girls beat Walnut, 64-46, in the quarterfinals of the MHSAA Class 2A state tournament held at Mississippi Valley State University. Calhoun City (28-3) advances to the 2A semifinals at the Mississippi Coliseum against the winner of Taylorsville and Puckett on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
Ajala Mays finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds, Damya Campbell had 13 points and nine rebounds and Quay Bailey added eight points and seven rebounds.
“We preach energy and that’s all we do,” Calhoun City coach Rob Fox said. “Our style of play is energy and our thing is we want to see how long folks can play at our tempo. We knew if we played their ball, we were going to be in for a long night.”
Walnut led by one point in the last minute of the fourth quarter, but Nashira Jennings hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left, then Mays had a steal and layup in the closing seconds to put Calhoun City up 12-8.
The Wildcats then turned the pressure on and went on a 8-0 run to start the second quarter to jump ahead by 12 points. Calhoun City forced eight turnovers in the second quarter and led 34-14 at halftime.
“We just try to keep them guarded at a fast pace” Fox said. “We just wanted to speed them up.”
Walnut cut the lead to 15 points in the third quarter behind Claire Leak and Madilynn Vuncannon, but Mays had back-to-back layups and Bailey added one to put the Wildcats back up 19 heading to the fourth quarter.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Calhoun City went on an 13-0 run over the course of a minute and 54 seconds across the first and second quarters to jump ahead by 12.
Point Maker: Mays finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists.
Talking Point: “We are always undersized. We are averaging about 5-foot-5 guarding the post, so we have to front and back them every time and they took us out of that ability when they brought in two of them.” – Walnut coach Jackie Vuncannon on Calhoun City’s size.
Also Thursday
(B) Potts Camp 75, Calhoun City 72: Mitchell Saulsberry put on a show.
The Potts Camp star junior scored a game-high 30 points to advance the Cardinals (23-7) to the 2A semifinals to face the winner of Philadelphia and St. Patrick at the Mississippi Coliseum on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
Calhoun City (23-8) erased a seven-point lead late in the third quarter to tie the game, 55-55, in the fourth, but Saulsberry then took over.
He scored 10 points in the fourth quarter on five layups, and two came from offensive rebounds. Up by two points with a minute left, Saulsberry went coast-to-coast to put the Cardinals up by four points and secured the win.
Nuk Muse added 15 points for the Cardinals while Calhoun City's Deshontin Malone scored 22 points and Jayvian Shaw added 20 points.
(G) Coahoma County 48, New Site 35: The Lady Royals (32-2) saw their season come to an unexpected end.
Coahoma County’s Nakia Cheatham dominated with a team-high 17 points with five blocks, and she grabbed double-digit rebounds.
The Lady Panthers (28-3) led by eight points at halftime, then pushed that lead to 16 going to the fourth quarter. Coahoma County hit 11 free throws in the final period to hold off a late run.
Hannah Campbell led New Site with 17 points while Katelyn Moreland added 10 points in her last game.
(B) Coahoma County 55, New Site 41: The duo of Ben Galmore and Tarkeviuous Logan were too much to handle.
Galmore scored 19 points while Logan added 17. Seven of Logan’s points came in the first quarter, and the Panthers led 9-2. Coahoma County kept the seven-point lead, 19-12, at half.
New Site (30-4) cut the lead to six points in the second half, but Galmore hit three more 3-pointers to keep the Royals from getting any closer.
Walker Moreland led New Site with 15 points, while Dalton Pounds added 10 points.