JACKSON – Three area teams take to the floor today at the Mississippi Coliseum in the MHSAA basketball semifinals.
New Site’s girls, Calhoun City’s girls and Calhoun City’s boys will all play in Class 2A games on Day 2 of the semis. The winners advance to Friday’s finals.
New Site (31-2), ranked No. 2 by the Daily Journal, will face Newton at 9 a.m. The Lady Royals have swept through the first three rounds of the playoffs, winning by an average of 39 points.
They’re led by Hannah Campbell (18.6 points per game) and Lily Whitley (16.1 ppg).
Calhoun City’s girls, the reigning state champs, battle Union at 10:30. The Lady Wildcats (24-1) have won 15-straight games. Union (25-6) has won two of its three playoff games by three points.
Calhoun City’s boys take on Newton at 1:30 p.m. The Wildcats (16-12) defeated O’Bannon, South Delta and Northside to get here.