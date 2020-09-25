CALHOUN CITY • The Calhoun City offense clicked on all cylinders Friday night, as the Wildcats picked up a convincing 36-14 victory over previously unbeaten North Pontotoc.
“The kids executed the game plan and played hard,” said first-year Calhoun City coach M.D. Jennings. “I thought overall they played really well tonight.”
The Wildcats (2-2) started with big plays on their opening drive. A 29-yard reception by Jaylen Artberry set up a first-and-goal, then Thomas Clayton hauled in a 9-yard TD from Jackson Lee.
North Pontotoc (3-1) responded with a 69-yard drive, during which Reece Kentner was 4-4 for 50 yards. Tyler Ford hauled in a 33-yard touchdown to pull the Vikings within 8-7.
The rest of the half, however, was all Calhoun City.
Jaylen Artberry found the end zone on a 4-yard run early in the second quarter. A North Pontotoc turnover with under a minute left led to a big momentum swung.
Lee found Clayton on deep route for a 55-yard TD with a mere 9 seconds remaining, giving the Wildcats a 22-7 halftime lead.
Calhoun City punched in two second-half touchdowns to stay in control.
Lee finished an efficient 15 of 16 for 172 yards and 2 TDs through the air.
“Tonight was just one of those nights where it seems like everything was going in our favor,” Jennings said.
Extra Points
Turning Point: The Vikings pulled within one possession when Raquan Booth broke free for an 81-yard touchdown run with 8:31 to play in the third quarter. Calhoun City answered just over a minute later when Clayton, now under center, connected with Zac Armstrong on a 45-yard score.
Point Man: Clayton had 10 receptions for 83 yards and 2 TDs. He also rushed for 44 yards and threw for a touchdown.
Talking Point: “They (Calhoun City) are physical, run the ball hard and have guys who can really run. Big plays hurt us for sure.” – North Pontotoc coach Andy Crotwell
Notes
• Jaron Thompson and Cameron Crutchfield each intercepted a pass for Calhoun City.
• North Pontotoc’s Raquan Booth racked up 130 rushing yards.
• Calhoun City visits East Webster next week, while North Pontotoc entertains Ripley.