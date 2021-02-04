HOUSTON – Calhoun City is playing like a team that’s ready to defend its state title.
The Lady Wildcats, ranked No. 7 by the Daily Journal, closed out the regular season with a 75-64 win over Houston on Thursday night. Their road to a second-straight Class 2A state championship begins next week with the division tournament.
“We’re in a good place right now,” said guard Makynzy Campbell, who scored a game-high 25 points.
Campbell made 11 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter to help thwart Houston’s comeback hopes. But it was hardly a one-woman effort.
Post player Quay Bailey had 15 points and 15 rebounds. Nashira Jennings had 16 points, and she hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second half to cut off potential Houston runs.
Calhoun City (19-1) led 50-42 when Jennings hit a trey late in the third quarter. Her next 3-pointer made it a 60-48 game early in the fourth.
“We’re good at letting other (teammates) score,” Campbell said. “We know everybody’s got a role on the floor. Everybody knows what to do in the game.”
It was a fast-paced game from the opening tip. Houston (12-7) led 23-21 after one quarter and trailed 39-35 at halftime.
Amber McIntosh led the Lady Hilltoppers with 23 points and six rebounds.
“I’ve got to give credit to Houston,” Calhoun City coach Rob Fox said. “We played them like two weeks ago, and they were well prepared for what we were going to do this week. … This time of year, that’s the type of game we want.”
Conley Langford added 13 points for the Lady Wildcats, making 3 of 7 from 3-point range. Calhoun City shot 24 of 56 (42.9%) from the field, 6 of 15 (40%) from 3-point range, and 21 of 34 (61.2%) from the free throw line.
(B) Houston 77, Calhoun City 62: M.J. Smith scored 27 points and Shemar Crawford had 26 for the No. 9 Hilltoppers (16-5).
Calhoun City (9-11) was led by Zy Pryor’s 14 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Calhoun City went on a 9-0 run in the third quarter to open up a 48-37 lead.
Point Maker: Campbell shot 6 of 13 from the field and 12 of 16 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “It’s hard to keep Quay off the boards all night long. She’s a beast down there.” – Houston coach Chris Pettit, whose team was out-rebounded 33-24.