INGOMAR – Hannah Campbell ignited New Site’s offense in the first half, and Lily Whitley picked up where she left off.
The two combined for 54 points on Tuesday to lead the No. 6-ranked Lady Royals over No. 10 Ingomar, 74-55.
The Lady Falcons (5-1) led 7-3 early in the first quarter after a pair of 3-pointers from Katie Beth Hall and Kaylee Johnson, but that was short-lived.
New Site (4-1) cranked up the defensive pressure to force three-straight turnovers, leading to an 8-0 run, including Campbell’s first six points of the contest.
Ingomar battled back to take a 15-13 lead on a personal 7-0 run from Macie Phifer late in the first, but Whitley and Campbell ended the quarter with a 6-0 run to hold a 19-15 lead – a lead they never let go.
“I thought we played well. We had been struggling the first couple of games this year,” said New Site head coach Byron Sparks. “I thought we got off to a good start and carried that throughout most of the game.”
The Lady Royals forced Ingomar into 28 turnovers.
“It’s primarily decision-making,” said Ingomar head coach Trent Adair. “...They are obviously good at what they do. We knew the only shot we had to compete in the game was to protect the ball.”
Campbell and Whitley were responsible for 17 of their team’s 18 points in the second quarter as New Site extended its lead to 11 at the break. Campbell’s last second jumper in the lane gave her 20 of her game-high 29 points in the first half.
Whitley dominated the second half with 16 of her 25 points coming in the last two quarters.
“We need (Campbell) to get off to a good start,” said Sparks. “I thought our kids looked for her and got her the ball out of our offense and she did a good job of finishing early, and kind of got her going. Then I thought Lily Whitley finished really strong in the second half.”
Phifer led Ingomar with 23 points, and Hall connected on five 3-pointers for 15 points.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Ingomar cut the lead to nine to start the third quarter but New Site answered with a 16-3 run to build its largest lead of the night at 53-31.
Point Man: Campbell was 3 of 6 from beyond the arc in part of her 29 points.
Talking Point: “We like to play pressure defense, get out and trap and kind of force teams to get up and down with us.” – Sparks