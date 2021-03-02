JACKSON – Hannah Campbell was just about all the offense New Site needed on Tuesday morning.
The senior guard scored 31 points, and the No. 2-ranked Lady Royals hammered Newton 69-33 in the Class 2A state semifinals at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Shots weren’t falling for the Lady Royals (32-2), especially in the first half, but Campbell picked up the slack. She had 21 points by halftime, helping her team to a 27-16 lead.
“I knew that something was going to have to get us going,” Campbell said. “I was taking my shots, and (coach) told us to play it like it was a normal game, no more pressure than a normal game. I just had that mindset.”
New Site shot 23 of 59 (39%) from the floor, but its defense was sharp all game. Newton (15-5) committed 23 turnovers, including 15 in the first half, and shot 13 of 49 (26.5%) from the field.
“We’re going to try to live off our defense,” coach Byron Sparks said. “I tell them, ‘Defense travels.’ When you’re not hitting shots, you’ve got to be able to guard and create easier offensive opportunities.”
The offense wasn’t there early for Lily Whitley, but the forward hit the glass. She ultimately finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Then there was Saydee Taylor, who had 10 points and 10 boards. She had a 3-pointer and layup near the end of the third quarter to extend New Site’s lead to 46-27.
The only time the Lady Royals trailed was at 4-3.
Up next is the 2A title game at 1 p.m. Friday. New Site has won one state title, in 2012, and lost in 2018 to Ingomar.
Newton was led by Ja’Leah Hickmon’s 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: New Site closed the third quarter with a 12-3 run.
Point Maker: Campbell shot 11 of 27 from the floor and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “We knew they had one really good player in (Hickmon) and then another couple of good players, so we were trying to dictate the shots they took and really squeeze them out of the lane as best we could and make the shoot as far out as we could get them.” – Sparks