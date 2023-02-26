Miracle at 35

Members of the 1980 U.S. ice hockey team pose for photos after a "Relive the Miracle" reunion in Lake Placid in 2015.

 Mike Groll/AP

The Miracle on Ice popped up in a lot of social media feeds this week.

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you