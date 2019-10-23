STARKVILLE
Mississippi State just passed the midway point of its season, but is still only halfway to bowl eligibility.
Upset losses to Kansas State and Tennessee have the 3-4 Bulldogs scrambling to find three wins down the stretch to keep their bowl streak alive.
MSU’s path to a bowl is not impossible but the Bulldogs cannot afford to have anymore slip-ups in games that they’ll be favored. According to ESPN, State’s win probability at Arkansas is 75 percent. The Bulldogs are also expected to beat Abilene Christian (98.2 percent) and Ole Miss (65.8 percent).
If Mississippi State can come out on top in those contests it’ll be on its way to a bowl game for the 10th-consecutive season. I decided to Google the latest bowl projections and the first five outlets I looked at all had the Bulldogs’ bowling this year.
ESPN writer Kyle Bonagura and CBS had MSU headed to the Belk Bowl, USA Today and Sports Illustrated both believe the Bulldogs are bound for the Liberty Bowl, Stadium’s Brett McMurphy predicts them in the Music City Bowl and ESPN’s Mark Schlabach has them in the Gator Bowl.
Stacked odds
Those are provided the Bulldogs handle their business over these next five games. ESPN has MSU’s odds of winning at Texas A&M this weekend only at 24.1 percent and give the Bulldogs just a 9.4 percent chance to upset No. 1 Alabama on Nov. 16.
Provided those predictions are accurate, that doesn’t leave State any wiggle room to work with.
Coming into the year, I expected Mississippi State to win eight games during the regular season. I thought they would beat both Kansas State and Tennessee and also had them winning against Arkansas, Abilene Christian and Ole Miss.
I still believe the Bulldogs will find a way to back their way into a bowl game this year but as we’ve already seen this season, it won’t come easily.