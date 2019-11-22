WEST POINT • West Point coach Chris Chambless only had a few words of encouragement to tell his players at halftime on Friday. West Point senior Dantariyus Cannon took those words to heart and put his teammates on his back.
Trailing 14-7 at halftime, Cannon reeled off over 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the second half to lead West Point to a 21-14 win over Lafayette (9-4).
With the win, the Green Wave (13-1) will now host Neshoba Central on Friday in the Class 5A North championship game.
“At halftime Coach Chambless talked to us about it,” said Cannon, who finished with 146 yards rushing and three touchdowns. “He just told us to go hard because the game ain’t over with. And the game is never over until we see zeros on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.”
West Point tied the game at 14-14 after taking advantage of a muffed punt return. After that fumble, Cannon darted 10 yards into the end zone two plays later.
“We had two or three big opportunities that we let slip by us,” said Lafayette coach Michael Fair. “It was just missed opportunities. We will look back on it and it will hurt for awhile. But you can’t fault our effort and I thought the kids played really hard.”
Cannon put the final points on the board with 6:42 left in the fourth quarter. He broke a couple of tackles down the right sideline and scored from 58 yards away to provide the final margin of victory.
“I just saw everything open up,” said Cannon. “I knew when I saw that I had to get to the end zone and cut them off. Lafayette has a good football team and I knew we had to bring it. And we have to bring it again next week.”
The first half moved swiftly thanks to both teams focusing on the ground game. Lafayette took advantage of good field position to strike first with a 4-yard run by senior quarterback Randy Anderson. West Point quickly answered with a 10-yard touchdown run by Dantariyus Cannon midway through the second quarter.
Anderson capped off the first-half scoring with a 25-yard pass to Kylen Vaughn, who made a beautiful diving catch in the end zone.
Extra points
Turning Point: Cannon reeled off his third and final touchdown of the game with 6:42 left in the fourth quarter, giving the Green Wave a 21-14 lead.
Point Man: Cannon rushed 16 times for 146 yards and three touchdowns.
Talking Point: “Lafayette is a good team and we knew we had to bring it.” – West Point quarterback Dantariyus Cannon.
Notes
- West Point defeated Lafayette on the road in the regular season, winning 28-24 in September.
- For the second-straight season, West Point eliminated Lafayette in the Class 5A North semifinals. The Green Wave have collected a 5-0 record against Commodores in the last three years.
- West Point is now 56-3 since the start of the 2016 season.