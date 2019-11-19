After posting her first career double-doubles in back-to-back games, Mississippi State’s Jessika Carter added another first to her resume.
Carter was selected as the SEC Player of the Week for the first time on Tuesday after averaging 22 points and 16 rebounds in wins over Murray State and Troy. The 6-foot-4 sophomore forward from Waverly Hall, Georgia, scored 25 points and grabbed 18 boards on Friday against Murray State and followed up with 19 points and 14 rebounds against Troy on Monday.
For the year, Carter ranks second in the conference with 12.3 rebounds per game and is fifth in scoring at 18.8 points.
Logan Lowery