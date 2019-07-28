Keith Carter and John Cohen are on board with Will Lowrey’s “anti-sports culture” concept.
Carter and Cohen – athletics directors for Ole Miss and Mississippi State, respectively – will be among the featured speakers at Wednesday’s inaugural Bigger Than Ball Meeting at Blue Mountain College.
The event was organized by Lowrey, AD at Blue Mountain and founder of the Bigger Than Ball Foundation. The purpose of the foundation is to encourage coaches to focus on their impact beyond the field of play.
“This message, it’s basically anti-sports culture,” Lowrey said. “Our normal sports culture is all about the win. We’re doing it for coaches, athletes, and even fans on all levels in all sports.
“We think everyone can benefit from the message.”
The meeting will be held from 9 a.m. until noon in Blue Mountain College’s administration building. It’s free to attend, and anyone interested in going can register at biggerthanball.com.
Cohen will kick off the day’s speaking at 9 a.m. He’ll be followed by Delta State AD Mike Kinnison, then Southern Miss AD Jeremy McClain. Carter will wrap it up.
The meeting isn’t just for coaches. Lowrey is also expecting some athletes and fans to show up, which is what he wants.
“We want to be that iron-sharpening-iron type of foundation where we’re a voice back into the sports industry reminding them of their impact beyond the game,” he said. “The timing right before the new school year starts is perfect for coaches and athletes to come in and hear that message again.”
Lowrey said that once the speakers understood Bigger Than Ball’s mission, “they were excited to have the platform to invest back in the industry this way.”