OXFORD • Days after the 2019 college baseball season ended for Ole Miss in an NCAA super regional loss at Arkansas, an interim athletics director chose not to make a rubber stamp decision on the program’s future.
As a result, in two weeks Rebels coach Mike Bianco – who has built Ole Miss baseball to national prominence – begins his 20th season at the school without the maximum allowable length on his contract.
Mississippi law allows contracts of up to four years for state employees. Extending a coach’s contract back to the four-year max after one season is complete is seen as a vote of confidence for the direction of the program.
When that contract is not extended it can be used against a coach by his opponents in recruiting the talent necessary to continue to compete at a high level.
On the flip side, an extension means the school is responsible for paying the annual salary at least one more time, and in Bianco’s case that’s a big number.
Exclusive company
With compensation estimated at $1.2 million with base salary and benefits, Bianco is one of nine coaches making at least $1 million a year according to a USA Today report last June.
Had the Rebels won on Day 3 at Arkansas, Bianco would have been the second-highest paid coach at the College World Series.
“I felt like we needed to take a step back a little bit and look at the program,” said Keith Carter, who transitioned from interim to permanent athletics director in November. “Certainly we’d like to be a little more successful with that final step, getting to Omaha, and we talked about that. Mike is one of the top-five highest-paid coaches in the country.
“He’s being paid at that level, and we needed to see what our results are at that level.”
Bianco is 851-510-1, in 22 seasons. He is beginning his 23rd season overall, his 20th at Ole Miss.
The third all-time winningest coach in SEC history, he is the longest-tenured coach in SEC baseball, football or basketball.
The Rebels have reached the NCAA tournament 16 times in 19 seasons under Bianco. They have reached the super regional round six times but their only run to Omaha came in 2014.
Bianco has had little to say about the non-extension of his contract.
“I really have no thoughts about it. It’s something that happened in the summer. It’s a decision that Keith and the administration made. Since then the focus is on this team and on this year. I’m excited about it,” he said.
An Omaha run in 2020 will require production from new faces in the lineup. The Rebels return two of their three weekend starting pitchers but lose their top four and five of their top seven hitters from last year’s 41-27 team.
A No. 2-ranked signing class will begin its journey when No. 25-ranked Ole Miss opens the season Feb. 14 at home against No. 1 Louisville.
“We want to make sure we’re evaluating the program and being as successful as we can,” Carter said. “We have very high hopes for this season and for the future. We’re planning on coach Bianco being here for a very very long time.”