Mississippi State forwards Jessika Carter and Rickea Jackson were each selected as a region finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-American team.
Carter, a 6-foot-4 sophomore from Waverly Hall, Georgia, led the Bulldogs with 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game and totaled 11 double-doubles. She was also second on the team in scoring at 13 points and topped the Southeastern Conference shooting 65 percent from the field.
Jackson led MSU averaging 15.1 points and reached double figures 23 times. The 6-foot-2 freshman from Detroit, Michigan had eight 20-point performances during SEC play and scored a career-high 34 against Auburn.
It is the third straight season coach Vic Schaefer had multiple players chosen to the WBCA All-Region II team and has had nine players picked overall while with the Bulldogs.
Logan Lowery