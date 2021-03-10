Greg Carter, who led Starkville’s boys to four basketball state championships over 19 years, has resigned as head coach.
Carter has accepted a job as athletics director at Hattiesburg.
“I’ve been trying to figure out over the last couple of years what would be the next chapter of my life as far as after coaching,” Carter said Wednesday. “I kind of felt like the time was coming. This is a great opportunity for me. It’s something that’s too good of an opportunity to pass up.”
The former Mississippi State standout had a record of 514-113 at Starkville. He led the Yellowjackets to state titles in 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2020. They reached the Class 6A final this season as well, losing to Clinton, 56-51.
Carter, 51, is a Forest native. Hattiesburg is about 85 miles south of Forest, which sits halfway between Jackson and Meridian.
Even though he’s not from Starkville, he said it will feel like leaving home.
“I met a lot of really good people and coached a lot of really great kids,” Carter said. “That’s the biggest thing I’m going to take from it, is the kids. Since the word has gotten out about me leaving, I’ve heard from so many of them. That’s the best thing about it.”
Carter played his college ball at Mississippi State from 1987-91, earning first-ream All-SEC honors as a senior. His son Tyson led Starkville to its 2015 title and then played for MSU from 2016-20.
Prior to leading Starkville, Carter was an assistant coach at MSU for seven years and then spent one season at Brandon.
After so many years of coaching, Carter said he’s excited about this new role.
“I’m looking forward to still staying involved with athletics, but from a different side, a different approach,” he said.