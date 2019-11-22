OXFORD – Keith Carter, the interim athletics director for Ole Miss, has been named to the permanent position, the Daily Journal has learned.
As the school conducted interviews Daily Journal sources said last week that Carter was considered the frontrunner for the permanent position.
The position became open when former AD Ross Bjork accepted the same job at Texas A&M in May.
Carter, a former basketball All-American at Ole Miss, had served as Deputy AD for Development and Resource Acquisition since February 2018.