Two area stars were selected as 2019 Mr. Football Award winners on Tuesday.
Running back Ike Chandler (Itawamba AHS) was selected as the Class 4A winner while quarterback Randy Anderson (Lafayette) was selected as the Class 5A winner.
On the season, Chandler has rushed for 2,299 yards and 28 touchdowns on 211 carries, averaging 10.9 yards per carry. He also has nine catches for 241 yards and three touchdowns. The Indians are 12-0, won the Division 2-4A championship and host West Lauderdale on Friday in the second round of the playoffs.
Chandler has rushed for over 100 yards in 11 of the Indian’s 12 games this season, and has eclipsed the 200-yard mark seven times. He is second in rushing across the state regardless of classification.
Anderson, who plays all over the field for Lafayette, has rushed for 1,389 yards and 18 touchdowns on 184 carries. He has completed 25 of 43 passes for 446 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions, and also has 12 catches for 157 yards.
Anderson started the season banged up for Lafayette (8-3) and playing all over the field, but finally settled back in at quarterback in Week 5. Since then, he has rushed for over 100 yards in six of the Commodores seven games and had multiple touchdowns in five games.
Lafayette travels to Holmes County Central on Friday in the first round of the playoffs.
The other players selected were Lumberton’s Robert Henry (1A), Taylorsville’s Ty Keyes (2A) Columbia’s Kentrel Bullock (3A) and George County’s McKinnley Jackson (6A).
Chandler and Anderson are the fourth and fifth area players to be selected for the award since it began four years ago. In 2017, West Point’s Marcus Murphy, Tupelo’s Jett Johnson and Pontotoc’s Cole Smith all won the award.