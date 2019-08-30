FULTON • Ike Chandler turned the game and excited the Itawamba AHS crowd Friday night.
The senior tailback raced 47 yards early in the third quarter to give the Indians a lead they would never relinquish in a 45-21 win over New Albany.
IAHS scored 29 points in the second half.
“We can out in the second half in the opening drive, Ike took it home and scored on that run, it was impressive,” Itawamba coach Clint Hoots said. “That was the turning point in the game. Our defense came out in the second half and really got after it. Our defensive coaches did a good job of adjustments at halftime.”
New Albany ran out to a 14-0 lead on two CJ Hill rushing touchdowns, the first one being a 48-yard scamper.
Itawamba came back to take the lead at 16-14 on TD runs by Daeveon Sistrunk and Chandler.
New Albany appeared to have a bit of momentum going into the half as it regained the lead on a Charlie Lott to Cameron Knox touchdown of 22 yards with nine seconds left before the half. But then Chandler broke his run, and the second half belonged to the Indians.
“Our offensive line continues to work hard. They’re not big, they’re not flashy, but they are hard-nosed kids and they work hard,” Hoots said. “Our offense did not turn the ball over tonight; we took care of the football”
Extra Points
• Turning Point: Ike Chandler broke a 47-yard TD run early in the third quarter to give Itawamba the lead for good at 24-21.
• Point Man: Chandler had 217 yards on 21 carries for the Indians and scored three rushing touchdowns.
• Talking Point: “I think it was the issue of execution in the second half. They (Itawamba) played more physical up front than we did in the second half, and we made mistakes.” – New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield
Notes
• Daeveon Sistrunk scored two touchdowns for Itawamba to compliment Chandler’s huge night.
• Tae Chandler stripped the ball from a New Albany runner and returned the fumble 30 yards for the game’s final touchdown.
• CJ Hill ran for two first half touchdowns for New Albany and Charlie Lott hit Cameron Knox with a 22-yard pass to give the Bulldogs a 21-16 halftime lead.