Former ALL-SEC linebacker Jamar Chaney is returning to Starkville.
The former Bulldog has been hired as a defensive analyst, Mississippi State announced on Wednesday. He comes from the University of Florida, where he was the assistant director of player personnel for a season under Dan Mullen.
Prior to his one-year stint as a coach at Florida, he was the head coach at St. Lucie West Centennial High School, where he went 11-8-1 and led the school to its first playoff appearance in seven seasons.
"Mississippi State means so much to me and my family, and I appreciate Coach Leach for the opportunity to return home to a place that I have so many great memories," Chaney said in a press release. "I am excited to be a part of an outstanding football staff and athletic department, and I can't wait to get to work.”
Chaney was a standout linebacker for MSU from 2005-2009. He played in 49 games during his collegiate career and recorded 286 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks. As a junior in 2007, he was named ALL-SEC after recording 89 tackles.
He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, and also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders.