OXFORD • As champions tend to do, Oxford found a way to win when not everything was in sync.
Two blocked punts sparked a three-touchdown third quarter, and the Chargers rallied past Tupelo for a 25-14 win on Friday night.
Oxford (9-0, 7-0), the Daily Journal’s No. 1 large school, clinched the Division 1-6A title. The Chargers will begin their state championship defense next week by hosting Madison Central in the first round of the playoffs.
“We put a big emphasis on special teams all the time,” Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “Our guys take a lot of pride in trying to block punts.”
Oxford’s offense was sputtering in the first half, managing only 36 total yards as Tupelo (6-4, 5-2) took a 6-0 lead into the break. But on the Golden Wave’s first possession of the third quarter, Tristan Shorter blocked a Jake Weir punt that was recovered by Christian Blake at Tupelo’s 1-yard line.
Quarterback Michael Harvey punched it in on the next play, and the two-point conversion gave Oxford an 8-6 lead.
It happened again two possessions later when Trynten Brannon busted through for a block, which was recovered in the end zone by Cashe Shows for a 15-6 edge.
“We needed that,” Brannon said, “because we had to get rolling, had to have something going.”
The Chargers then got a 54-yard interception return for touchdown by Jamal Giles with 1:26 left in the third.
Tupelo outgained Oxford in total yards, 289-76. But the Wave didn’t find the end zone until the final minute of the game.
Two promising drives in the first half both ended in Tanner Goggans field goals.
“We just didn’t capitalize in those moments,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. “We capitalize, it’s probably a different ballgame.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: The second punt block, by Brannon, swung the momentum fully in Oxford’s favor.
Point Man: Shorter, who had the first punt block, also turned in a strong performance on defense with a tackle-for-loss and a pass breakup.
Talking Point: “Special teams got us beat tonight, and that’s all directly on me.” – Hardin
Notes
• Tupelo will open the playoffs next week when it hosts Warren Central.
• Oxford has won 22 games in a row.
• Tupelo’s Jake Weir completed 15 of 35 passes for 185 yards, a TD and one interception.