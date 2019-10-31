ENTERPRISE • Analisa Cheairs wasn’t a factor in the post last season for New Albany’s Lady Bulldogs.
“She was too shy, timid,” New Albany coach Micha Washington said.
In Thursday’s Halloween night season-opener against West Union, the 5-10 junior was a beast in the paint, leading her team to a 52-45 victory.
Cheairs scored 20 points, 12 in the second half, and grabbed nine rebounds to pace the Lady Bulldogs.
“It takes a lot to get her going, but when she’s going, she’s going,” Washington said.
Cheairs scored New Albany’s first eight points of the second quarter to help her team take a 20-16 halftime lead. Two of her field goal were on putbacks.
“I couldn’t let my team do all the work,” she said. “My mind wasn’t focused early. Once I got going I knew I had to play my role.”
West Union guard Annie Orman led her team with 20 points, 10 in each half. Her layup off an assist from Eden Conlee cut the Lady Bulldogs’ lead to 51-45 with 40 seconds remaining.
However, the Lady Eagles missed their final three field goal attempts.
New Albany built a 44-31 lead early in the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run. A putback by Cheairs and a 3-pointer by Ashanti High were key field goals in the run.
Conlee, who scored 12 points, connected on three 3-pointers in the fourth to pull the Lady Eagles within striking distance.
Kelsie Ledbetter hit on three 3-pointers and scored 11 points for New Albany.
(B) New Albany 109, West Union 55: Senior guard Mitchell Shettles scored 27 points to lead the Bulldogs, who had six players score in double figures.
One of those was senior point guard Isaiah Ball, who contributed 12 to give him 1,009 career points.
Three pointers
Turning Point: New Albany’s girls opened the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run to take a 44-31 lead.
Point Maker: New Albany’s Cheairs scored 12 of her 20 in the second half.
Talking Point: “(Cheairs) is a very good athlete and played extremely hard for them.” – West Union girls coach J.C. Hayles.