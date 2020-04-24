The Kansas City Chiefs have received plenty of value after drafting defensive tackle Chris Jones in the second round in 2016.
The Chiefs called on another defensive Bulldog in the second round this year, drafting linebacker Willie Gay Jr. at No. 63 overall on Friday night.
Gay started six of 31 career games during his three seasons at MSU. The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder from Starkville totaled 99 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three interceptions – one of which he returned for a touchdown.
In five games as a junior this past season, Gay made 28 tackles, 3.5 for loss, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Gay joins former Bulldogs Jones, Braxton Hoyett and Martinas Rankin on the defending Super Bowl champions roster.