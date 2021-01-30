NEW SITE • Choctaw Central – a perennial Class 4A contender – ended the area’s longest win streak on Saturday evening at the Robertson’s Sportswear Lady Challenge.
The Lady Warriors came out of the gates firing and held off a late run against host No. 2 New Site to pick up a 70-63 win, ending the Lady Royals’ win streak at 24 games.
Choctaw Central (16-3) scored within three seconds of the opening tip and quickly made itself comfortable on offense, scoring 24 points in the first quarter.
New Site (25-2) kept pace in the first behind four 3-pointers – three from Ivy Loden and one from Lily Whitley – for 12 of their 16 points in the opening period.
The Lady Warriors started to pull away in the second, outscoring New Site 15-7 to lead 39-23 at the break. Choctaw Central was 5 of 12 from deep in the first half.
“I told them at halftime that it was by far the best half we’ve had in a while,” said Choctaw Central head coach Bill Smith. “We made our first couple of shots and that really got us going.”
Choctaw Central built a 20-point lead in the third quarter and maintained it early in the fourth. That’s where New Site’s Hannah Campbell came alive, trying to get her team back into it.
Campbell scored 15 of her game-high 28 points in the fourth to get the Lady Royals within seven in the final seconds.
She scored just four points in the first half.
“She was too passive in the first half for whatever reason. She’s got to come out, especially in games like that, and look to score early in the game,” said New Site head coach Byron Sparks. “We talked about it at the half and I thought she did a much better job in the second half.”
Choctaw Central’s Carly Keats led her team with 19 points. Meloney Thames and Shantashia John both added 14.
Loden scored 15 points on 5 of 6 shooting from beyond the arc for New Site. Whitley pitched in 12 points and seven rebounds.
As a team, New Site shot 55.5% from 3-point range.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Keats and Thames connected on a pair of threes late in the third to carry a 19-point lead into the fourth.
Point Maker: Campbell shot 9 of 20 (45%) from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point territory.
Talking Point: “That game is good for us. We needed a good game. Hopefully that will get us ready for playoffs.” – Sparks.