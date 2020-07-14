Former Daily Journal Defensive Player of the Year Chris Jones is getting a big payday from the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the former Mississippi State standout and the Chiefs have agreed to a four-year, $85 million contract – with $60 million of that guaranteed.
In 2012, he was the Journal’s top defensive player after a breakout season with the Houston Hilltoppers.
Jones, 26, had until Wednesday to agree with Kansas City on a long-term contract. He'd suggested that he might hold out this season if a new deal wasn’t forthcoming.
He’s coming off an impactful effort in Super Bowl LIV, as he knocked down three passes by San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo and forced an interception in the second quarter with his fierce pass rush.
A second-round draft pick out of Mississippi State, Jones has 33 sacks, two interceptions and seven forced fumbles in 61 career NFL games.
He was third in the league with 15.5 sacks in 2018 and had nine sacks last season while missing three games with a groin injury. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl last season for the first time.
Earlier today, ESPN ranked Jones second among all NFL interior defensive linemen behind the Rams' dominant Aaron Donald.