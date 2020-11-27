CALHOUN CITY • Thomas Clayton sat on the turf of his home field one last time, crying his eyes out. Around him, teammates and fans celebrated another state championship appearance for Calhoun City’s football team after a hard-fought 22-14 win over East Union in the Class 2A North final on Friday night.
They had Clayton to thank. The senior utility man had the game-winning score in the fourth quarter, turning a bubble screen into a 46-yard touchdown with 3:34 left.
When the final horn sounded, Clayton was overcome with emotion.
“When I scored, the only thing I could think about is my grandma and my granddaddy, all of them are in heaven just telling me they’re ready to see me playing for a state championship and bringing it back,” he said. “I’m just doing this for them.”
The Wildcats (10-2), ranked No. 5 by the Daily Journal, will face Taylorsville at 3 p.m. next Saturday in Jackson.
Clayton’s contributions were especially important on a night when Calhoun City struggled to run the ball. He finished with 79 yards receiving and 36 rushing – the sort of game he’s had often this season.
“Right there, that’s one of those plays you wait on Thomas to make all night,” coach M.D. Jennings said of the late TD. “We were frustrated, couldn’t get things going early, but we made it count when it mattered.”
East Union (10-2), making its first North final appearance, more than proved its worthiness against a program that has now reached a dozen state title games.
Trailing 14-7 at halftime and with only 24 yards rushing, the Urchins finally got things going in the third quarter. Big tailback Colton Plunk sparked a 69-yard drive to open the second half, with Micah Fulgham’s 45-yard TD run tying the game.
Plunk finished with 122 rushing yards, 64 of them on one run in the fourth quarter when East Union was backed up to its own 1-yard line. But on the next play, Plunk had the ball punched loose by Kajarrious Connor, and defensive back Jaron Thompson recovered at his own 33 with 4:24 left.
Extra Points
Turning Point: One drive after his fumble recovery, Thompson made his second interception of the night with 2:44 left to effectively seal the win.
Point Man: Calhoun City quarterback Jackson Lee passed for 183 yards and two TDs, and he added 32 yards rushing.
Talking Point: “They tested me, and I was there to make plays.” – Thompson, on his three takeaways
Notes
• Jaylen Artberry scored the Wildcats’ first two touchdowns, on a 10-yard run and a 34-yard reception.
• Hayden Roberts had an 85-yard kickoff return for TD following Artberry’s first score.
• Calhoun City last reached the title game in 2016, defeating Bay Springs.