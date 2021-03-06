JACKSON • The 28-year drought is over.
Behind a strong fourth quarter and the play of Allen Hughes and Kemani Hamilton, Clinton (21-2) held off Starkville 56-51 to claim the MHSAA Boys Class 6A State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum on Saturday night.
It is the Arrows' fourth state title in school history and their first state title since 1993.
“Hughes really works hard on offense and defense. Tonight, he did that and made those free throws,” said Clinton coach Robert Green. “The last 12 months have been crazy and the year we had, but those young men grew up and we all believed in each other and they locked in and got the job done.”
It was a back and forth first half with Starkville holding a 19-17 lead at the end of the first quarter and Clinton holding a slim 30-29 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter Starkville scored four quick points to take a 33-30 lead. The Yellowjackets got up as much as five points at 41-36 late in the third quarter, but Hughes hit a three-pointer in the final seconds to cut the Jackets lead to 41-39 at the end of the quarter.
After Jarmarvious Phillips made a layup to put Starkville up 43-39, Clinton went on a 9-0 run to take a 48-43 lead.
Starkville cut the lead to 52-50 on a three-point play by Eric Green with 24 seconds left in the game.
With 12.8 seconds left, Hughes made a pair of free throws to put Clinton up 54-50 and seal the game.
Hughes finished with 16 points to lead Clinton.
“We came in the locker room and talked about communicating through the screens and that got us back in the game to take the lead,” Hughes said. “Starkville wouldn’t go away and we knew we had to keep scoring. It feels great to do something that hasn’t been years at Clinton.”
Hamilton had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Arrows and was named the games most valuable player.
Clinton outrebounded Starkville 38-28.
“Those rebounds were big because it would’ve kept them in the game,” Hamilton said. “Hughes showed when it was time. We had to come out and execute and get it done.”
Eric Green had 19 points to lead Starkville, while Phillips added 12 points for the Yellowjackets (21-3).
“The biggest key for us we had to win the rebounding and we didn’t,” said Starkville coach Greg Carter. “The basket-and-one for them gave them momentum and they kept through the fourth quarter.”