CORINTH – On a perfect Saturday morning for a footrace, there was still plenty of time for some Joshing around.
Josh Keenan, 27, of Tampa, won the 41st Corinth Coke 10k in a close finish against defending champion Josh Whitehead, 43, of Madison, Alabama.
Chattanooga’s Justine Glass, a 23-year-old Toronto native, was the women’s winner.
Keenan said he had previously won the Corinth event in virtual fashion, but the was this first time to actually pound the city streets for real.
“That was fun,” Keenan said, after completing the course in 32 minutes, 44 seconds. “I wasn’t sure if I would be able to do compete today because my sinuses were acting up earlier in the week. Glad I made it.”
Whitehead was close behind in 32:50 – a slight improvement on his winning time of 33:04 in 2021. “My plan was to kick it right there at the end,” he told Keenan after they’d finished. “My kick didn’t work out too well.”
Jeremy Provence, 31, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, was third in 33:34.
Women’s winner Glass finished 15th overall in 37:30, making her first circuit of downtown – just a day after getting her master's degree at Tennessee-Chattanooga. “I was looking for a race to run today," she said. “I really enjoyed this course.”
Ashley Evans, 35, of Jackson, Tennessee, was second in 41:00 after also finishing second in 2021.
Official stats listed 952 finishers in the event, which serves as Mississippi's state championship 10k.
Cool temperatures in the mid-50s and cloudy skies greeted runners as they gathered downtown for the 7:45 a.m. start.
“Perfect conditions,” said Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Group president Kenneth Williams, a veteran of 21 Boston Marathons who’s the most visible face of the well-organized event.
The winners agreed.
“This seemed ideal,” said Keenan, a former Florida College runner.
"I don’t like running when it's too hot,” said Glass, who ran at the University of Montevallo before transferring to Chattanooga.