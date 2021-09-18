It’s another road trip for Jackson State this Saturday though the Tigers keep getting closer to their campus.
After beating Florida A&M 7-6 in Miami and knocking off Tennessee State 38-16 in Memphis, Jackson State (2-0) travels west on I-20 for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Louisiana-Monroe.
The Warhawks (0-1) dropped the first game of the Terry Bowden Era 45-10 at Kentucky two weeks ago.
Jackson State freshman quarterback Shedeur Sanders piloted his dad’s spread offense last week completing 30 of 40 pass attempts for 362 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
He was named the SWAC’s offensive player of the week.
Jackson State linebacker James Houston was named the league’s defensive player of the week with 10 tackles and 4 ½ sacks.
Elsewhere in the SWAC
Mississippi Valley State (0-1) plays at Stephen F. Austin, while Alcorn State (1-1) plays at South Alabama.
Alcorn State is coming off a 13-10 win at Northwestern State in Natchitoches, La.
South Alabama is 2-0 with wins against Southern Miss and Bowling Green.
Other state games
Delta State for the second-straight week scored 40-plus and held its opponent below 20 points.
The Statesmen (2-0) are ranked No. 22 in the latest Division II coaches poll.
They open Gulf South Conference play on the road Saturday with a 5 p.m. kick at West Georgia. …
Mississippi College was idle last week after a season-opening 24-0 loss to Albany State. The Choctaws (0-1) are at home against the University of Fort Lauderdale in a 2 p.m. start. …
Millsaps (0-1) was also idle after losing 56-28 to Jackson rival Belhaven on Sept. 2. The Majors will try to break into the win column in Waxahachie, Texas against Southwestern Assemblies of God University. …
Belhaven (1-1) was unable to capitalize on the momentum from the big season-opening win over Millsaps. The Blazers lost 34-27 to Southwestern University a week ago. They play at home Saturday night at 7 against Mary Hardin-Baylor.