A colleague once described assistant coaches as a nomadic group whose members often carry a resume in the back pocket.
We were talking football, but there’s little variance from sport to sport.
Fans may hear the name of a coordinator here or there, usually a hot young prospect in search of a head coaching opportunity.
There are exceptions.
In Tupelo those exceptions were named Mickey Linder and Bob Monroe.
Last week, Monroe, 71, received the Mickey Linder Award by the Tupelo High School Football Boosters. He retired in 2013 after 43 years in education, 35 of those in Tupelo.
Linder died in 2018. He was known mostly for his outstanding ninth grade football teams and junior high basketball teams.
Linder and Monroe combined for more than 60 years of coaching in the district. Never once did they decide to go for it on fourth-and-1 on a varsity Friday night sideline here or anyplace else.
Monroe played high school football at Senatobia under Bob Tyler.
Tyler was an Ole Miss assistant when Monroe completed his time in Oxford and was looking for a job.
He made a phone call, and soon Monroe was coaching in Clinton with James Sloan to start the 1972 season.
After four seasons, he would coach with Sloan at Copiah-Lincoln Community College and later in Tupelo where he would be part of Sloan’s state championship staff in 1992.
Monroe coached with both Ricky Black and Sloan in Tupelo.
The last four seasons of his career, he was defensive coordinator after sharing that position for a number of prior seasons with Jimmy Mitchell.
We see a lot of ambition from coaches these days, and when channeled properly, it’s a good thing.
Loyalty is another solid personality trait.
If Monroe had thoughts of leaving to run his own program somewhere, they didn’t last long after he looked around his environment.
His classroom responsibilities as an AP US History teacher were just as important to him as his work on the field.
“I was in a position that I could not have been more satisfied or more fulfilled,” he said. “I tried to be the best classroom teacher I could honestly be, and as a result I said to myself, ‘I need to stay right where I am. I’ve got a wonderful head coach to work for with coach Sloan and with coach Black.’ I just felt like that’s where my place was … to work with kids.”
Being an assistant coach has its advantages.
“I spent all my time actually coaching the game of football instead of having to handle all that other (administrative) stuff,” Monroe said.
Kindred spirits, Monroe and Linder developed a deep friendship.
Once Linder heard from Monroe the question he no doubt heard from many others.
“Why not move up?”
The answer was the face of a freshman.
“He would say to me ‘Aw, Bob, there’s something about when you look into that ninth-grader’s eyes, you see something that you don’t see anywhere else.’”
Monroe had retired from football and was working in Tupelo’s district office when he was asked to coach on the staff of Ron Price at New Albany.
He spent three seasons with the Bulldogs and now resides in New Albany with his wife Martha.
Clinton’s teams went 35-8 when Sloan and Monroe were together.
Tupelo was 150-56 when he was on staff.
Success often brings opportunities to leave, and Monroe had those.
“I had some of the greatest kids in the world to coach. I have had the pleasure and good fortune of coaching with some great coaches. In addition to being great coaches, they were great men. You can’t beat that. I felt like this was the place for me. This was my niche.”
Clarification: This story has been updated to make clear Bob Monroe's coaching and teaching timeline. Monroe left the Tupelo district in 2010. He retired from New Albany and his career in education in 2013. He received the Mickey Linder Award from the THS Football boosters on Aug. 18.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.