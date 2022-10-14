Sanders

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, left, and his dad, Tigers' head coach Deion Sanders, were all smiles after a win over Alcorn State last November.

 Parrish Alford | Daily Journal

Last Saturday, Shedeur Sanders was mentioned in the same breath as Steve McNair, one of the SWAC’s all-time greats.

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus