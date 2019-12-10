The coaches within the Southeastern Conference chose their own All-SEC team on Tuesday.

Mississippi State junior running back Kylin Hill was selected to the second team, as was Ole Miss senior defensive tackle Benito Jones and freshman Jerrion Ealy as a return specialist.

Hill was the league’s leading rusher with 1,347 yards and was a first team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press.

Jones topped the Rebels with 10 tackles for loss to go along with 30 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception. Ealy returned 13 kickoffs for 317 yards including a 94-yard touchdown.

LSU and Alabama each placed six players on the two teams to lead the conference. Vanderbilt was the only program that did not have a player picked.

Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.

2019 All-SEC Coaches' Team

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

TE

Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL

Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Trey Smith, Tennessee

C

Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

WR

Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

QB

Joe Burrow, LSU

RB

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

D'Andre Swift, Georgia

AP

Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky

DEFENSE

DL

Derrick Brown, Auburn

Marlon Davidson, Auburn

Jonathan Greenard, Florida

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

LB

Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB

J.R. Reed, Georgia

Grant Delpit, LSU

Xavier McKinney, Alabama

CJ Henderson, Florida

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

P

Braden Mann, Texas A&M

RS

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

TE

Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL

Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

Adrian Magee, LSU

Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

Damien Lewis, LSU

C

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR

DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

QB

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB

Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

Najee Harris, Alabama

AP

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

DEFENSE

DL

Raekwon Davis, Alabama

Benito Jones, Ole Miss

Rashard Lawrence, LSU

Tyler Clark, Georgia

LB

Daniel Bituli, Tennessee

K.J. Britt, Auburn

Terrell Lewis, Alabama

DB

Derek Stingley, LSU

Trevon Diggs, Alabama

Nigel Warrior, Tennessee

Jacoby Stevens, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

P

Max Duffy, Kentucky

RS

*Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

*Treylon Burks, Arkansas

*Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

*Christian Tutt, Auburn

*Marquez Callaway, Tennessee

(* - Ties )

