Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Colder. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this evening. Clear overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.