The coaches within the Southeastern Conference chose their own All-SEC team on Tuesday.
Mississippi State junior running back Kylin Hill was selected to the second team, as was Ole Miss senior defensive tackle Benito Jones and freshman Jerrion Ealy as a return specialist.
Hill was the league’s leading rusher with 1,347 yards and was a first team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press.
Jones topped the Rebels with 10 tackles for loss to go along with 30 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception. Ealy returned 13 kickoffs for 317 yards including a 94-yard touchdown.
LSU and Alabama each placed six players on the two teams to lead the conference. Vanderbilt was the only program that did not have a player picked.
Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.
2019 All-SEC Coaches' Team
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL
Andrew Thomas, Georgia
Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
Trey Smith, Tennessee
C
Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU
WR
Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
QB
Joe Burrow, LSU
RB
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
D'Andre Swift, Georgia
AP
Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky
DEFENSE
DL
Derrick Brown, Auburn
Marlon Davidson, Auburn
Jonathan Greenard, Florida
Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
LB
Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU
Nick Bolton, Missouri
DB
J.R. Reed, Georgia
Grant Delpit, LSU
Xavier McKinney, Alabama
CJ Henderson, Florida
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
P
Braden Mann, Texas A&M
RS
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL
Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
Adrian Magee, LSU
Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
Damien Lewis, LSU
C
Landon Dickerson, Alabama
WR
DeVonta Smith, Alabama
Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
QB
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB
Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
Najee Harris, Alabama
AP
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
DEFENSE
DL
Raekwon Davis, Alabama
Benito Jones, Ole Miss
Rashard Lawrence, LSU
Tyler Clark, Georgia
LB
Daniel Bituli, Tennessee
K.J. Britt, Auburn
Terrell Lewis, Alabama
DB
Derek Stingley, LSU
Trevon Diggs, Alabama
Nigel Warrior, Tennessee
Jacoby Stevens, LSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
P
Max Duffy, Kentucky
RS
*Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
*Treylon Burks, Arkansas
*Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
*Christian Tutt, Auburn
*Marquez Callaway, Tennessee
(* - Ties )
Logan Lowery