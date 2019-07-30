The 2019 Coca-Cola Junior Tour wraps up this week.
Beginning this morning, the Coke Tour championship will be played at the Starkville Country Club. The two-day event will wrap up Wednesday afternoon.
The top eight golfers from each age group were invited to play in the championship. Placement is determined by how each golfer fared in the six tournaments earlier this summer.
Nettleton’s Sarah Raper, the leader of the girls 13-18 division, will tee off at 8:50 a.m. Raper has won five of the six tournaments she’s played in this summer. In the one tournament she lost, she was tied for first and lost in a tiebreaker.
Amory’s Emma Coggin, who is in third place this summer, tees off with her.
“I’m very excited and I have a lot of confidence going down there,” Raper said. “I do think that I could possibly win it. I think if I stay confident throughout the whole round, I can carry over all those wins from the summer.”
The Coke Tour hasn’t had an event since July 8, but Raper played in the 2019 Mississippi Junior Amateur last week at the Tunica National Golf and Tennis Club. It was a three-round tournament and she finished in seventh place.
The Starkville CC course will be a simpler course, so Raper believes she can perform well.
“I think I played there well last year and it wasn’t too difficult,” Raper said. “It’s going to be a big difference coming from the course at Tunica to this because it was a lot longer yardages, some severe wind, and the course there was really difficult.”
In the boys 16-18 division, TCPS’s Jackson Mills leads the group and tees off at 8:20 with Logan Pannell and Taylor Dean. Mills has won two events this summer.
Other divisions
In the Powerade division, for ages 6 through 9, only four golfers will participate. Kolton Owen and Cameron Knight, the two leaders, will tee off together.
John Avery Storey, who leads the boys 10-11, tees off at 8:30 with second place Jackson Knight.
Only three golfers, Bruce McClung, Jeremiah Bell, and Bryce Cooper, are in the boys 12-13 division.
In the boys 14-15, Brady Hill, Parker Todd, Sam Parker, and Zach Overton will compete.