The 2020 Northeast Mississippi Coca-Cola Junior Golf Tour is still planning to play this summer, but it will start later than usual and will have a shorter schedule.
The tour was originally scheduled to play at eight locations, but the season-opening June event at the Mississippi State University Golf Course, along with a later event at the Ole Miss Golf Course, have been canceled.
Instead of beginning on June 2 as originally planned, the tour will begin on Monday, June 15 at Tupelo National Golf Club, formerly known as Big Oaks.
There will now be six events, wrapping up with the championship rounds at Starkville Country Club on July 21-22.
The six locations that will be played are Tupelo National, Old Waverly, Shiloh Ridge, Elm Lake, Starkville Country Club and Tupelo Country Club. The Tupelo CC date will also be the annual Pros of Tomorrow tournament.
“The Ole Miss and Mississippi State cancellations were university compliance deals, just with everything going on,” Coke Tour director Greg Flannagan said. “To our knowledge, the university system didn’t want the gatherings that we have, which is definitely understandable. …
“Once the June 15 date opened where Ole Miss originally was, we pushed Tupelo National back to that date for us to start so we can continue watching and learning so we can provide a safe environment for our competitors, parents and families.”
Slow going
Flannagan said sign-ups have been slower than normal this summer, but have picked up lately. He said he usually sees an increase in participation the week before the tour starts.
There are no changes to age groups this summer. The NEMSJR Tour is for children aged 6-18 and is split into seven groups: Male 10-11, Male 12-13, Male 14-15, Male 16-18, Female 10-12, Female 13-18, and Powerades 6-9.
The Coke Tour will follow all guidelines that are already implemented at each of the golf courses, but Flannagan will have rules set in place himself as well.
There will be sanitizer on all of the tee boxes and where golfers enter and exit the scoring area. Going inside, with an exception for bathroom breaks, will be limited, and scorecards and writing utensils will not be exchanged between players.
Food and drinks will be distributed in a way where only one member of the staff touches and gives them to the golfers. Regarding weather issues that may pop up in the middle of the day, players and families would relocate to their cars instead of the pro shops.
“We are going to do everything we can think of to promote safety and promote confidence in the parents in what we are doing for the kids,” Flannagan said.