College football players all across the country are looking to create a players' association.
After rumors surfaced on Sunday saying that the major-college football season would likely be canceled or postponed this week, some of the biggest names in college football began a Twitter movement by tweeting out the hashtag “#WeWantToPlay.”
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was one of the first players to tweet out the hashtag, but it was quickly followed by Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill and Ole Miss quarterbacks John Rhys Plumlee and Matt Corral.
Hill followed up his tweet with one of the main reasonings he wanted to play.
“I don’t want to go Home for a reason .. everybody home / hometown not peaceful people get kilt every day / week in my city,” Hill tweeted out.
Corral was also more vocal than just using the hashtag, tweeting out "If we can opt-out, why can’t we opt-in ??"
The #WeWantToPlay hashtag quickly became the most trending topic on Twitter late in the night, but it didn’t stop there. Lawrence tweeted out a graphic right before midnight that aimed to merge two player movements - #WeWantToPlay and #WeAreUnited - and had six key points in the graphic.
The main goal of merging the two movements is to allow college football players to use their voices to “establish open communication and trust between players and officials; ultimately create a college football’s player association.”
It stated that it was representative of players from each Power Five conference, and they are wanting to play this season. On the basis of sitting out, it said that it wanted to give players the opportunity to sit out and have their decisions respected, but also guarantee eligibility whether the player plays the season or not.
The second biggest point made behind creating a player’s association stated that it wanted to establish universal mandated health and safety procedures and protocols to protect college-athletes against COVID-19 among all conferences throughout the NCAA.
The postponement rumors grew larger on Monday morning. Dan Patrick said on his show and on Twitter that the Pac 12 and the Big Ten would each cancel their football seasons on Tuesday.
He then followed with another tweet, saying his sources are telling him that the Big Ten voted 12-2 to postpone the college football season, with only Nebraska and Iowa voting to continue play this fall.