DESTIN, Fla.
College football has put an entertaining product on the field for years.
It has survived wars. It has survived social change.
It will survive Name, Image and Likeness.
Probably.
What emerges, though, will look vastly different from the game that has drawn us in for years, that game that stokes so many hearts in states like Mississippi that don’t have pro sports.
We’re a college market, and most of us prefer it that way.
Few us played college football and scored touchdowns for our teams, but many of us spent four years, perhaps more when finances allowed, on a campus with changing fall colors and other sights and sounds that left us spellbound.
Time and place matters to us, and we like college football more when time and place matters to the guys on the field.
Hold that thought.
College football looked different during and after World War II.
It looked different in the 60s and 70s when black athletes joined rosters and made history.
Coaches and players then, I suspect, didn’t have all the answers about the game they loved, but they knew they had to adapt with it.
Now the transfer portal allows players to change teams at the drop of a hat. By NCAA rule they can transfer only once, but here’s the catch. After earning a degree they can change schools a second time as a graduate transfer, and with sports now requiring a year-round commitment these players are always going to class. The degrees come quicker, and many do in fact have eligibility remaining after graduation.
Adapt or be left behind.
"If you don't embrace it, figure it out and try to work with it or you're not going to be here very long," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. "It's the world we're in."
Recruits have adapted quickly.
“I make a conscious effort to ask kids when they come in to meet what’s the most important thing to them? That has transitioned in recent years,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Kids would say playing time, kids would say ability to win a championship, kids would say proximity to home or relationship with my coach.
“Now, a lot of times that revolves around what they can make in NIL.”
Much is made of the contracts being paid to college coaches these days.
Think about a college game where contracts are paid directly to players with no need for NIL subterfuge.
Florida’s Billy Napier, a recent addition to the SEC’s millionaire coaches club, says forget fall colors, fight songs and tugs at the heart. “It’s foolish to say players don’t deserve a piece of the pie.”
That slice of pie could make the college game look a lot more like the NFL.
“The reality is we have no contracts, no cap number,” he said.
That’s not to say college programs won’t manage those rules soon.
“As soon as you start paying people, and as soon as you don’t have contracts then look at the NFL model. They have contracts. They have free agency. They have a players association. A lot of these things don’t exist and never needed to exist in college football. As soon as people start earning money you’ve got to start thinking about how do we control those things in a way that creates uniform balance for everybody,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said.
Think about a game where college players not only sign contracts and draw salaries, but many, like their NFL counterparts, make more than their coaches.
It’s a very different thought than we’ve ever had about college football, but if COVID-19 in 2020 and NIL/Portal in 2021 have taught us anything it’s that the game is changing.
If it survives, and it has since Rutgers and Princeton lined up against one another in 1869, it’s going to look different.