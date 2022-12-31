A football coach dying while still on the job is rare.
Ole Miss winning a baseball national championship is even more rare.
Both things happened in the 2022 sports year in Northeast Mississippi.
In considering the year’s biggest news, it’s hard to put the death of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach or the baseball Rebels one ahead of the other. We’ll call them co-No. 1’s in terms of the area’s biggest college sports stories.
As we see 2022 in the rear view mirror, aside from the Rebels’ magical baseball postseason run, the biggest local stories are not about landmark team success.
There were some of those to be sure, more on the women’s side.
The Mississippi State softball team pulled off a shocker coming from the loser’s bracket to win an NCAA regional at Florida State then went on to host a super regional for the first time in school history.
Ole Miss women’s basketball continued a slow rise from very humble beginnings under coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 15 years.
Some of the biggest stories, though, were in the off-the-field news.
Speaking of shockers, John Cohen left Mississippi State, his alma mater, where he had served as a successful baseball coach before being named athletics director, to become the AD at Auburn.
In his first big move at Auburn, Cohen toyed with the idea of hiring Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin then hired former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze.
Kiffin led Ole Miss to a school-first 10 regular season wins in 2021 and started 7-0 in 2022. That momentum earned him a new contract from AD Keith Carter that pays at least $9 million a year.
Kiffin and the Rebels closed the season by losing five of their last six games. One of those losses was to Leach and Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs preserved a 24-22 win in Oxford with a 2-point conversion stop with 1 minute, 25 seconds remaining on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 24.
Eighteen days later, Leach died following a massive heart attack.
The Egg Bowl win was Leach’s first after losing his first two rival games. It propelled the Bulldogs to an 8-4 season – one more win than they achieved in 2021 – a 4-4 SEC record and a spot in Tampa’s Reliaquest Bowl.
But the Air Raid offense had some struggles in 2022, particularly against the SEC’s top three defenses – Georgia, Alabama and Kentucky – when the offense produced just one touchdown each time.
Leach, though, was able to go out a winner, and the impact he had on college football has shined brightly in social media and uniform tributes from many teams since his passing.
In other off-field news, Cohen did not retain a popular interim women’s basketball coach and fired a veteran men’s coach in Ben Howland.
Cohen’s new hires, women’s coach Sam Purcell and men’s coach Chris Jans, have gotten off to very good starts.
Between the lines, it was Mike Bianco’s Rebels who carried the day, giving Mississippi the college baseball national champion for a second-straight year.
And how the Rebels got there is as newsworthy as the championship itself.
This was a team with great expectations that underachieved for much of the season.
Ole Miss again failed to solve the riddle of Mississippi State, losing the series 2-1 in Oxford to a Bulldogs team – the defending national champion – that would ultimately fail to qualify for the SEC Tournament.
The Rebels were 7-14 in SEC play after a 4-3 loss at Arkansas on May 1.
The long-sought College World Series trip seemed a pipe dream, and it’s believed Bianco’s job was in serious jeopardy until he won the second game of an all-Mississippi Super Regional against Southern Miss in Hattiesburg.
But the roster regained some health, pitching came together, and Bianco pushed the right buttons.
The Rebels have to share the top spot as far as big stories for Northeast Mississippi in 2022, but their season shared nothing with the college baseball world. Ole Miss took it all in Omaha.
