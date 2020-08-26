OXFORD – Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter remains cautiously optimistic for SEC football with the season one month away.
Earlier this week Ole Miss released COVID-19 numbers showing 14 new positive cases, 13 of those involving student-athletes and 11 of those coming from one team.
Sources say the cheer team was the squad affected.
In a prepared statement at that time, Carter said the positive cases were the result of a preventive measure, a mass screening of 274 individuals associated with the athletics department.
“Things are actually going well right now,” Carter said Tuesday. “Our numbers have been down. I really think our student-athletes are doing the right things in terms of trying to put themselves in a bubble and trying to get to the season.”
Carter pointed to the University of Florida as another SEC success story.
Florida officials said the school had zero positive cases for August among 197 tests conducted within the athletics department.
They hope to continue that success when fall semester classes begin there on Monday.
Florida is scheduled to visit Ole Miss for the season opener on Sept. 26.
A nearby SEC school, Alabama, has not been as fortunate.
Cases have risen on the Tuscaloosa campus, and last week University of Alabama president Stuart Bell in a message to students, faculty and staff called the situation “unacceptable.”
Bell further stated, “The solution is proven: testing, mask wearing, social distancing, personal hygiene and compliance with crowd size limits are all that are asked as we work together to complete the semester together.”
Bell said violations of health and safety protocols would be subject to disciplinary action including possible suspension from the university.
The city of Tuscaloosa took action Monday and announced the closure of bars for two weeks.
Last Friday Vanderbilt officials announced football practice would pause because of an unspecified number of positive COVID cases. The Commodores resumed practice Wednesday.
Among topics discussed in a conference call of SEC AD’s earlier this week was a process for canceling a football game. What might be the trigger?
“You have the Friday night testing, say we’re playing Vanderbilt or Alabama, and our team or their team has a number of positive cases, what disrupts the game? What’s the threshold to where you say it’s not just that these guys are going to sit out, but we have to postpone the game?” Carter said.
That figure is still being discussed.
Football teams playing at home may dress 100 players or more. Positive case numbers that reach into the 20s could be cause for real concern, Carter said.
Positive cases aren’t the end of the discussion. With them comes a second number, the players who have been in “close contact” with the positive cases and enter quarantine because of that.
Carter remains hopeful that the SEC can execute its plan to play football through the pandemic.
“I think we’re in a good spot,” he said. “I think the procedures and protocols that we put into place and that other athletic departments put into place have been really good. Now players are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. They’re getting close to the season, and I think that motivates them even more to do the right things to get through the season.”