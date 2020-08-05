HATTIESBURG • In a COVID-19 world of unknowns, the first day of football practice had comforting familiarity for Southern Miss quarterback Jack Abraham.
There are certainly differences off the field and some new things on the field – like how players take water during breaks – but even with a new offensive coordinator Abraham felt at home with the return.
“As we’ve prepared to go into camp other years, learning the plays, it’s really about the same. There hasn’t been much difference,” he said.
A two-time Daily Journal offensive player of the year at Oxford, Abraham is entering his third season as the Golden Eagles’ starting quarterback.
Last year, he became the third Southern Miss quarterback to exceed 3,000 passing yards. Earlier this summer he was added to the watch list for the Manning Award which seeks to honor the nation’s top quarterback.
New Southern Miss offensive coordinator Matt Kubik will be Abraham’s third OC.
The SEC has announced it will play only conference games and will begin play on Sept. 26. Ole Miss, Mississippi State and their conference brethren won’t open training camps until Aug. 17.
Conference USA has not announced a COVID-19 football plan for its 14 member,s though a report last week by Stadium’s Brett McMurphy said the league intends to play its eight conference games and allow members to schedule other games – including games against C-USA members previously unscheduled.
Southern Miss is moving forward with plans for a Sept. 5 season opener in Hattiesburg against Sun Belt Conference foe South Alabama – which could be Mississippi’s first COVID-19 college football game.
The Golden Eagles began camp on Wednesday.
“It was a good day for them being on the field for the first time in almost nine months,” Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson said. “Always the first day there are things you’ve got to correct. I thought we had good energy, and the players were running around. Considering everything we’ve been through I was pleased with it.”
When not involved in practice, players are encouraged by Hopson and staff to wear masks – a statewide order was enacted for Mississippi on Tuesday – and to practice social distancing.
Like SEC schools, Southern Miss has plans in place for testing, contact tracing – and, for positive cases, isolation.
Abraham says the extra caution is necessary.
“Guys are taking this very seriously. They know for us to play a full season we’re going to have to take this seriously. Slipping up and being lazy on things can really come back and bite us.”