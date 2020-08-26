Former Ole Miss offensive lineman Eli Johnson has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, according to reports.
Johnson’s decision comes a week and a half after announcing on the eve of training camp that he would opt out for the 2020 season and focus on completion of his master’s degree.
As a graduate student Johnson will be immediately eligible at another program.
"After much thought and consideration, I have decided to opt out for the 2020 season," Johnson wrote on Twitter on Aug. 16. "I will be focusing on completing my master's degree at Ole Miss in December. I will be forever grateful for my time here at Ole Miss. God bless and Hotty Toddy."
A high school standout at Lafayette County, Johnson started all 12 games last year and allowed only one sack.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he supported Johnson’s decision to opt out and invited him to remain around the program for the upcoming season.