Several changes to Mississippi’s Name, Image and Likeness law in the spring have given state schools greater freedom to assist student-athletes.
Campus leaders welcome the ability to communicate more with their athletes but say a cautious approach remains the best approach regarding NIL.
Before Gov. Tate Reeves signed Senate Bill 2690 on April 20, Mississippi schools were prohibited from discussing NIL with third parties who sought to engage their athletes.
Now schools can have those conversations, a change the schools have contended will help them better educate the athletes.
“We will spend significant resources facilitating NIL deals for our student-athletes,” Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen said.
In fact, MSU has created an athletics staff position that will work closely with coaches, athletes, compliance, the general counsel’s office and third parties interested in NIL relationships with Bulldogs athletes.
This new position will help Cohen’s staff “properly facilitate NIL opportunities for our student-athletes,” he said.
The Mississippi law went into affect July 1 2021.
Bills from a handful of other states went into affect at the same time.
Together the individual state laws provide governance for a landscape that can change quickly.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has called on Congress to pass a single national NIL law.
For now, in addition to state laws schools must also be mindful of NCAA policy.
The NCAA on May 9 issued updated policy guidance regarding NIL.
“We haven’t seen enforcement from the NCAA do anything yet with anybody, but the fear is at some point they’re going to try to make an example of someone. We just want to make sure we’re doing things the right way, that we’re doing it by the law, and we’re doing it by the by-laws of the NCAA. That’s part of the gray area we’re all in right now,” Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said.
While schools emphasize NIL education for their athletes education is just as important for well-meaning groups or individuals who seek to engage the athletes.
Carter says so far he’s not seen an increase in people trying take advantage of NIL.
“It’s always a concern, but we had concerns about bad actors pre-NIL. If there’s a bad actor, it doesn’t matter which platform we’re using, they’re going to be a bad actor.”
The basic tenet of NCAA policy is that NIL cannot be used by boosters as an inducement to choose a certain school or to remain at a certain school.
The NCAA defines a booster as “any third-party entity that promotes an athletics program, assists with recruiting or assists with providing benefits to recruits, enrolled student-athletes or their family members.”
That type of inducement is also not allowed by the state of Mississippi.
The Mississippi law was originally authored by Sen. Rita Parks, R-Corinth, and was offered with the idea that it would change as NIL evolved.
Another notable tweak in April allowed recruits to enter into NIL agreements.
“We have always been proactive in our support of NIL for our student-athletes,” Cohen said. “After recent revisions to Mississippi’s NIL law we are actively engaged in facilitating these opportunities.”
Carter said, “We’ve certainly learned a lot about NIL in12 months, but there’s still a lot to learn. We’re certainly going to be cautious but aggressive as well. We want to make sure that we’re competitive in this phase and that we stay competitive with our peers.”
