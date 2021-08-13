HATTIESBURG • Who wouldn’t want to play a little harder for Momma?
Taking care of Momma can get a young man’s attention. It can inspire him.
Will Hall understood this even as an eighth-grader, and he used it to his advantage when he and his fellow Amory middle schoolers felt overmatched. They were playing Saltillo’s ninth-grade team, and Hall, the quarterback, knew he needed something extra – on every play.
“He knew the most important person in every player’s life whether it was a mother, father or grandmother. He made me think I was better than anybody on the field that night,” recalled Brian Reed, Hall’s friend and teammate throughout their Amory careers. “He said, ‘Hey, let’s do this one for your Momma. Everybody go hard for Brian right here.’”
Reed and Hall didn’t win that day, but their core group won 60 of their next 63 games together.
Hall will need that something extra from his new Southern Mississippi players this fall.
Teams that need a new head coach often are seeking to climb the ladder. So it is with this once-proud program.
The Golden Eagles were 5-1 in Conference USA and competing for the Western Division championship in mid-November in 2019.
They lost their last two games plus a bowl game to Tulane, where Hall was serving as offensive coordinator.
Now they’ve lost 10 of their last 13 games.
The family business
Hall is the team’s fourth head coach in less than a year. Jay Hopson resigned after last year’s surprising season-opening loss to South Alabama. Interim coach Scotty Walden left for Austin Peay in October. Assistant coach Tim Billings finished up.
Hall was hired in December, very nearly fulfilling his own childhood prophecy and continuing in the family business. He’s the son of long-time coach Bobby Hall, who compiled a 310-106 record in 30-plus seasons – most of them at the high school level.
Bobby Hall, a Baldwyn native, won four state championships, three at Amory and one at Louisville.
Will Hall was the quarterback on the 1998 Amory championship team.
“He made a statement in the seventh grade, ‘I’m going to be a Division I head coach by the time I’m 40,’” recalled Pat Byrd, an assistant coach for Bobby Hall for many years.
Will Hall turned 41 in May.
If he considers his ascent to the big chair in Division I to be delayed, it may be because of his route.
“The Jimmy Sextons of the world and the (sports agents) like that who are running big-time college football right now … I’m not the type of guy that appeals to those guys,” Hall said.
Hall says his “brutally honest” father informed him early in life that he had to work harder, be smarter, and if he did those things he could be a good high school player.
But there was a ceiling. He was going to be too small to play in the NFL.
Turns out he was too small for major college football, too, and though he had a very accomplished career at Northwest Community College and North Alabama – including winning the Division II equivalent of the Heisman, the Harlon Hill Trophy, in 2003 – the contacts Hall established were at lower levels of college football.
He used them to his advantage.
He won big at West Alabama in the sparsely populated community of Livingston, Alabama – “a town with no Wal-Mart,” he says – before winning big at a bigger small school at West Georgia.
Something was missing, though, and it was what Hall needed most – a chance. Opportunities to climb trended toward hot young graduate assistants or other coaches who grew up in the Division I community.
Hall knew something had to change.
He looked at his wife Rebecca and said, “The landscape has changed. You’re not going to get a head job anymore doing it the way we’ve done it. We’ve got to start over.”
After compiling a 56-20 record with four playoff appearances over six seasons at West Alabama and West Georgia Hall went back to the starting line becoming the offensive coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette under Mark Hudspeth in 2017.
He was associate head coach and tight ends coach under Mike Norvell at Memphis in 2018 before joining Willie Fritz as offensive coordinator at Tulane in 2019 and 2020.
The Green Wave averaged 449.3 total yards a game and ranked No. 11 nationally in rushing offense in 2019. They were No. 17 in rushing while averaging 34.7 points last year.
Division I success at Tulane was a “validation of his beliefs,” he said.
Hall had responsibilities beyond coaching – including a stint as a math tutor – in his earlier days as many small college coaches do. He believes his route, while longer, has him far more prepared. His dad agrees.
“He’s not going to Southern practicing how to be a head coach. He’s been a head coach. He knows how to be a head coach. I promise you, it’s way harder to be the head coach at West Alabama than it is at Southern Miss,” Bobby Hall said.
Will Hall says he will run his own offense and call his own plays while staying informed on a defense run by coordinator and inside linebackers coach Austin Armstrong.
The offense will be multiple with emphasis on pro style passing and physical running.
“They physicalness of a team is determined by what type of offense it runs,” Hall said.
With salesmanship in his blood Hall is eager to promote the successful teams in Southern Miss history and to run down the list of former winning coaches. He did that in a recent visit to the Neshoba County Fair.
He believes the Golden Eagles can quickly emerge from this bleak dot on their historical timeline.
Those who know him agree. Expect big things in the first year, they say. Winning is near.
“I think it will be a big splash,” Byrd said. “They will be far better than what their talent should dictate.”