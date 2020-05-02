Isaiah Jackson has already left his mark on the University of Memphis golf program, but he isn’t finished yet.
The senior from Golden – located in Tishomingo County, near the Alabama state line – was named to the NCAA Division I Ping All-American team as an honorable mention selection last week. He was one of 30 golfers from across the country named honorable mention.
Jackson became the first Memphis golfer to be named All-American since 2016 and just the third in program history. During his senior season, he set a school record for stroke average (70.0) and finished top 20 in all seven matches in which he played.
The spring semester of his senior campaign was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the NCAA has granted all spring-sport athletes an extra year of eligibility.
Jackson has decided to take advantage of it and return to Memphis to continue to grow his professional résumé.
“The journey is still continuing,” Jackson said. “Memphis was all onboard with seniors coming back. I’ve got another semester of school left, so when they offered me another year of eligibility still on scholarship, I would’ve been stupid not to take it.”
Jackson’s road to being an All-American was different from most.
After graduating from Red Bay (Ala.) High School, Jackson wasn’t highly recruited. He wanted to attend and play at Southern Miss, but said he “simply wasn’t good enough.”
Jackson then decided to attend Meridian Community College for two years.
During his time at MCC, he was ranked as the No. 1 golfer in the NJCAA Division II, and he placed top 10 in 13 of the 14 tournaments he played, winning four of them. He helped lead MCC to a state championship and was named a 2016-2017 NJCAA first-team All-American.
Even with that success, Jackson still wasn’t heavily recruited until Memphis offered him. Once he received the offer, he committed two days later and said he never thought twice about it.
“I started to get discouraged because I was ranked as the No. 1 golfer in the country and my scoring average was really low, but I still wasn’t hearing much,” Jackson said. “It was a longer journey and it wasn’t glorious by any means, but it made it so much more special when I got to Memphis. …
“Some of the courses we played on in community college, you’d be better off putting on pavement, but that taught me how to take the course as it is and just play each course the best you can.”
As a junior, his first season at Memphis, Jackson helped lead the Tigers to their first league title since 2012 and their first NCAA regional trip since 2016. He finished in the top 20 six times and had a 72.6 stroke average.
In the fall of his senior season, Jackson shot in the 60s in seven of the 15 rounds he played while finishing top 10 in three events before his spring semester was cut short.
His goal for his extra year of eligibility is to become a first-team All-American and just keep improving his game for future golfing opportunities.
“You can always improve your putting, make smarter decisions off the tee and hit better shots on the green,” Jackson said. “I just need to fine-tune everything and get everything as good as I can before I turn pro after next year.”