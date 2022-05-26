djr-2021-11-26-sport-egg-miss-celebrate-arp2

Ole Miss teammates celebrate after the 31-21 Egg Bowl win over Mississippi State.

The 2022 Egg Bowl will kick off at 6 p.m. on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving night, and will air on ESPN once again.

The game will be played at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State on Thursday released the details for their annual rivalry as well as other early-season games.

Mississippi State will open the season Sept. 3 at home against Memphis and will kick at 6:30 p.m. for an ESPNU telecast.

The Bulldogs will kickoff at 10 p.m. central time when they play at Arizona on Sept. 10. The game will air on FS1.

MSU and LSU in Week 3 in Baton Rouge will begin at 5 on ESPN.

Ole Miss will open at home against Troy in a 3 p.m. kick on The SEC Network.

The Rebels will host Central Arkansas on Sept. 10 and will kick at 6:30. The game will be live-streamed but not televised.

The Rebels’ first road game will be Sept. 17 at Georgia Tech. It’s a 2:30 kick in Atlanta, and the game will air on ABC.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and MSU coach Mike Leach were both hired prior to the 2020 season.

Ole Miss has won both Egg Bowls during that time, 31-24 in Oxford two years ago and 31-21 in Starkville last season.

Television and kickoff times for other games will be announced later.

MSU Schedule

Sept. 3, Memphis,6:30

Sept. 10, at Arizona,10 p.m.

Sept. 17, at LSU, 5 p.m.

Sept. 24, Bowling Green

Oct. 1, Texas A&M

Oct. 8, Arkansas

Oct. 15, at Kentucky

Oct. 22, at Alabama

Nov. 5, Auburn

Nov. 12, Georgia

Nov. 19, East Tennessee State

Nov. 24, at Ole Miss

Ole Miss Schedule

Sept. 3, Troy, 3 p.m.

Sept. 10, Central Arkansas, 6:30

Sept. 17, at Georgia Tech, 2:30

Sept. 24, Tulsa

Oct. 1, Kentucky

Oct. 8, at Vanderbilt

Oct.15, Auburn

Oct. 22, at LSU

Oct. 29, at Texas A&M

Nov. 12, Alabama

Nov. 19, at Arkansas

Nov. 24, Miss. State

