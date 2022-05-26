Another Thanksgiving Egg Bowl will kick at 6 on ESPN By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email May 26, 2022 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ole Miss teammates celebrate after the 31-21 Egg Bowl win over Mississippi State. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 2022 Egg Bowl will kick off at 6 p.m. on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving night, and will air on ESPN once again.The game will be played at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.Ole Miss and Mississippi State on Thursday released the details for their annual rivalry as well as other early-season games.Mississippi State will open the season Sept. 3 at home against Memphis and will kick at 6:30 p.m. for an ESPNU telecast.The Bulldogs will kickoff at 10 p.m. central time when they play at Arizona on Sept. 10. The game will air on FS1.MSU and LSU in Week 3 in Baton Rouge will begin at 5 on ESPN.Ole Miss will open at home against Troy in a 3 p.m. kick on The SEC Network.The Rebels will host Central Arkansas on Sept. 10 and will kick at 6:30. The game will be live-streamed but not televised.The Rebels’ first road game will be Sept. 17 at Georgia Tech. It’s a 2:30 kick in Atlanta, and the game will air on ABC.Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and MSU coach Mike Leach were both hired prior to the 2020 season.Ole Miss has won both Egg Bowls during that time, 31-24 in Oxford two years ago and 31-21 in Starkville last season.Television and kickoff times for other games will be announced later.MSU ScheduleSept. 3, Memphis,6:30Sept. 10, at Arizona,10 p.m.Sept. 17, at LSU, 5 p.m.Sept. 24, Bowling GreenOct. 1, Texas A&MOct. 8, ArkansasOct. 15, at KentuckyOct. 22, at AlabamaNov. 5, AuburnNov. 12, GeorgiaNov. 19, East Tennessee StateNov. 24, at Ole MissOle Miss ScheduleSept. 3, Troy, 3 p.m.Sept. 10, Central Arkansas, 6:30Sept. 17, at Georgia Tech, 2:30Sept. 24, TulsaOct. 1, KentuckyOct. 8, at VanderbiltOct.15, AuburnOct. 22, at LSUOct. 29, at Texas A&MNov. 12, AlabamaNov. 19, at ArkansasNov. 24, Miss. State PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Mississippi State Sport Egg Game Arkansas Msu Mississippi Rebel Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters