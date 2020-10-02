STARKVILLE • Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett believes his defense needs to drastically improve to be successful this week.
Mississippi State (1-0) hosts Arkansas (0-1) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. for the Bulldogs’ first home game of the season. Mississippi State opened the SEC-only season last week at then-No. 6 LSU and upset the Tigers, 44-34.
Arkansas lost to No. 4 Georgia, 37-10.
MSU’s defense only allowed three touchdowns from Myles Brennan and the LSU offense, but Arnett said he noticed many busted coverages and missed assignments that have to be fixed before Saturday.
“All of our opponents watching that film, they’re chomping at the bit to play us on defense,” Arnett said. “Because they see a whole lot of opportunities out there for big plays and points.”
One of the busted coverages he mentioned seeing came on Esaias Furdge’s interception. He fell down, which led to the receiver he was covering running wide open down the sideline. Luckily, a defensive lineman got a piece of Brennan’s arm, and the ball floated straight to Furdge’s hands.
That would have been just a number of big plays that the MSU defense allowed on Saturday.
The defensive run game was successful, allowing only two runs of 10 yards or more. But LSU found more success in the air and passed for a gain of 15 or more seven times. Those yardages were 16, 47, 20, 28, 37, 33, and 15.
Two of those big plays were touchdown passes.
Arnett knows his defense cannot allow that against Arkansas, who is led by an experienced quarterback in Feleipe Franks. Franks started 24 games at Florida before an injury caused him to be benched. He then transferred to Arkansas this offseason. He 19 of 36 passing for 200 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in his Arkansas debut.
“The message this week has been that we have a lot of improvement to do because we can’t be relying on our offense to set an SEC passing record every week for us to win a game,” Arnett said.
Furdge’s interception was just one of many plays on Saturday where MSU’s defense applied pressure and got to the quarterback. The Bulldogs had seven sacks – four from defensive linemen and three from linebackers.
Linebacker Tyrus Wheat recorded one of those sacks and said the Bulldogs noticed a mismatch inside that they could take advantage of. Arnett said it was nothing in particular, and bringing pressure is just what his 3-3-5 defense does.
His defense will have to do the same thing this week to stop the long plays from happening.
“That’s our base defense,” Arnett said. “Our base defense is bring pressure. The guys did a nice job executing. By no means were we perfect all the time. There were quite a few busts out there that could’ve and should’ve led to points.”